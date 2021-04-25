23,869 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 446,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,905,000 after buying an additional 37,646 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,351.8% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 85,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 79,497 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,386,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,808,643. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.