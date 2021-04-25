23,907 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.1% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.2% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 318,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,562,000 after buying an additional 124,122 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

