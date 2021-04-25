$24.65 Million in Sales Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to post $24.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.16 million and the highest is $25.10 million. Conifer posted sales of $21.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $100.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.17 million to $102.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $107.63 million, with estimates ranging from $102.04 million to $111.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

CNFR stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Conifer has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.00.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

