24,938 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,938 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.4% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $400.31. 2,263,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,129. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $401.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.