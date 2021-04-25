27,644 Shares in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Immunovant by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Immunovant by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMVT. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

