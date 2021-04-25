$291.05 Million in Sales Expected for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will announce sales of $291.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $287.43 million to $294.97 million. VEREIT reported sales of $298.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VEREIT.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NYSE VER opened at $41.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $42.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VER. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in VEREIT by 6.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 302,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the first quarter valued at about $722,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 44.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 152,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,022 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEREIT (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.