$291.24 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report sales of $291.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $294.20 million and the lowest is $290.00 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $256.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $36,492.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $99,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,298 shares in the company, valued at $748,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,669. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

