$291.86 Million in Sales Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will post sales of $291.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.70 million and the highest is $292.95 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRVN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

