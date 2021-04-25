2key.network (2KEY) Market Cap Achieves $3.37 Million

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $276,217.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 2key.network has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00064029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00061291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00094113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.92 or 0.00701512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.81 or 0.07806588 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2KEY is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 68,198,549 coins. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

