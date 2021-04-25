$3.75 EPS Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will announce earnings per share of $3.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.87 and the lowest is $3.55. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings per share of $2.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $14.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.93 to $14.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.71 to $16.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.79.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $318.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $130.68 and a 12 month high of $323.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

