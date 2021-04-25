322,478 Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 322,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,000. Norges Bank owned 0.67% of Greif at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Greif by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,986.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GEF stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

GEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.