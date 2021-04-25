32,604 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Purchased by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 145,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 384,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $32.46 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.