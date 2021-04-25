$33.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report sales of $33.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.98 billion to $33.47 billion. Anthem posted sales of $29.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $135.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.17 billion to $136.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $147.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $144.94 billion to $153.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.48.

Anthem stock opened at $381.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.37. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $386.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 11.5% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 22.9% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,041,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.