$33.61 Billion in Sales Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will report $33.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.20 billion and the lowest is $29.85 billion. The Home Depot reported sales of $28.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year sales of $135.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.97 billion to $139.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $139.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.77 billion to $143.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $323.89 on Friday. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83. The company has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.