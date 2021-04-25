$337.06 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce sales of $337.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.57 million and the highest is $362.42 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $245.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million.

Several analysts recently commented on HBM shares. Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.0079 dividend. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

