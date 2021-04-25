$4.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to post earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.85. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 164.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $18.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.43 to $19.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.68 to $20.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.57. The stock had a trading volume of 159,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,211. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.34%.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $3,148,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

