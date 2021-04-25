$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) will post $4.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $6.50 billion. PBF Energy reported sales of $5.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year sales of $20.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.21 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.17 billion to $27.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

Shares of PBF opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PBF Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 36,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

