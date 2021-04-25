4,009,735 Shares in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,009,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,039,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.11% of BGC Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BGC Partners by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,000,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,772 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,782,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,120 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,535,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after acquiring an additional 184,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.65 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $479.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.