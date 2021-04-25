$423.23 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report sales of $423.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $436.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $412.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $349.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $95.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $59.62 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.42.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,255 shares of company stock worth $1,875,738 in the last ninety days. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,155,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

