$44.20 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will report sales of $44.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.49 million. Ooma posted sales of $40.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $183.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.47 million to $183.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $199.22 million, with estimates ranging from $195.92 million to $203.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.35 million, a PE ratio of -84.95 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. Ooma has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $164,532.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ooma by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ooma by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ooma by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

