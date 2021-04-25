$449.53 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to post sales of $449.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $432.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $480.60 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $397.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.46 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBP. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $131.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.53. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $133.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

