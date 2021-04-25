$45.87 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will announce sales of $45.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.50 million to $46.16 million. Investors Real Estate Trust posted sales of $44.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $185.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.60 million to $187.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $192.86 million, with estimates ranging from $189.33 million to $196.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSR opened at $71.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $947.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

