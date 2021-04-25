$452.09 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will post $452.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $454.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $449.41 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $180.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The company had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $182.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $147.71 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.14.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,443 shares of company stock valued at $97,799,942 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after buying an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after buying an additional 1,791,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after buying an additional 996,628 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.