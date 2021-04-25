$458.28 Million in Sales Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to announce $458.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $474.50 million and the lowest is $434.46 million. Farfetch posted sales of $331.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The firm had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.10 million.

FTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

FTCH opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 3.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Farfetch by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,628,000 after buying an additional 13,737,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Farfetch by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,875,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,295,000 after buying an additional 551,468 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

