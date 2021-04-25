$469.13 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will announce $469.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $435.40 million and the highest is $486.40 million. Hilltop posted sales of $572.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

NYSE:HTH opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In related news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,117.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth about $25,435,000. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 53.2% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after purchasing an additional 468,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,824,000 after purchasing an additional 314,297 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth about $4,115,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 661,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 102,164 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

