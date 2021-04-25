$5.90 Billion in Sales Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to post sales of $5.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.82 billion and the highest is $5.99 billion. PayPal posted sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $25.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.44 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.10 billion to $31.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Macquarie raised their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $266.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.38.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank raised its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

