$509.71 Million in Sales Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will post sales of $509.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $517.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $502.10 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $476.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.62 million.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

