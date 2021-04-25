$52.17 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce $52.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.52 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $45.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $269.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $275.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $373.47 million, with estimates ranging from $356.90 million to $396.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.67.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,289,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,968,031.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $225,536.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,306 shares in the company, valued at $33,667,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,256 shares of company stock worth $6,522,254 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cardlytics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.71.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

