$522.93 Million in Sales Expected for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will announce $522.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $506.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $539.85 million. BWX Technologies posted sales of $542.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $201,903 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

