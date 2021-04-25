$538.25 Million in Sales Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce $538.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $534.60 million and the highest is $542.00 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $523.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

