$539.00 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to report sales of $539.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $528.00 million to $550.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $729.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.96 million.

SKYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,449,780.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 508,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,468,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,043,000 after acquiring an additional 292,246 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 645,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after acquiring an additional 201,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,417,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 873.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 164,627 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

