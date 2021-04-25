$579.10 Million in Sales Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will post $579.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $556.40 million and the highest is $599.00 million. MarineMax reported sales of $498.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NYSE:HZO opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,665.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MarineMax by 27.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MarineMax by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

