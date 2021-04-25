5,948 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,913,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $200.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.72 and a 52-week high of $208.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.41. The company has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

