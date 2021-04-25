59,987 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 36,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $157.84 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.89.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,440 shares of company stock worth $23,626,950. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

