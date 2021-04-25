$611.84 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to report $611.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $599.90 million and the highest is $621.29 million. Energizer posted sales of $587.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Energizer stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. Energizer has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.