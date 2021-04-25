$63.00 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will post $63.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.80 million and the highest is $63.20 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $45.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $242.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.20 million to $250.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $222.35 million, with estimates ranging from $202.20 million to $242.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $831.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

