63,037 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $74.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30.

