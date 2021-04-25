$636.32 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to report sales of $636.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $626.70 million and the highest is $646.70 million. IDEX reported sales of $594.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

NYSE IEX opened at $225.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX has a 1-year low of $141.86 and a 1-year high of $226.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.18 and a 200-day moving average of $197.05. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $854,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in IDEX by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $677,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

