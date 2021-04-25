$64.89 Million in Sales Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will announce $64.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.30 million and the lowest is $64.40 million. Glaukos reported sales of $55.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $292.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.50 million to $296.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $342.90 million, with estimates ranging from $324.49 million to $355.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.02 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $94.99 on Friday. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.80.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

