$67.25 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report $67.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.39 million and the highest is $68.08 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $73.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $286.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.56 million to $294.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $310.62 million, with estimates ranging from $300.58 million to $319.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.84.

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

