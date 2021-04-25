688,681 Shares in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 688,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,593,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.70% of EchoStar as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in EchoStar by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 2,012.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in EchoStar by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 66,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in EchoStar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anders N. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

SATS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

