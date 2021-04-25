$69.12 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will post sales of $69.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.71 million. Wingstop reported sales of $55.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $284.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $279.61 million to $291.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $330.30 million, with estimates ranging from $317.38 million to $341.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

WING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.59.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,448,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wingstop by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,997,000 after acquiring an additional 56,529 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,056,000 after acquiring an additional 56,436 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Wingstop by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,435,000.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $142.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 148.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.89. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

