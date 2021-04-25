70,630 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Purchased by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.05. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $66.82.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

