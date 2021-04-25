$71.61 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will report sales of $71.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.54 million and the lowest is $70.00 million. DZS posted sales of $47.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full year sales of $324.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.34 million to $330.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $354.50 million, with estimates ranging from $348.21 million to $360.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DZS.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

In other DZS news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DZS by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DZS in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DZS by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

DZSI opened at $14.55 on Friday. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.32.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.