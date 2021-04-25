7,245 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after purchasing an additional 730,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,543,000 after acquiring an additional 262,782 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $156.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $157.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

