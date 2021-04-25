$729.30 Million in Sales Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to announce sales of $729.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $728.00 million to $730.40 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $723.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth about $37,118,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average of $100.63. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

