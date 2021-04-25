$74.98 Million in Sales Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to post sales of $74.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.90 million to $75.10 million. The Lovesac reported sales of $54.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year sales of $399.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.40 million to $402.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $481.80 million, with estimates ranging from $467.80 million to $490.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The Lovesac has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $74.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -542.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $5,646,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,532,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,253,000 after buying an additional 27,705 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 198,551 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

