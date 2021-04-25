763,857 Shares in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 763,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.42% of ProAssurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

PRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:PRA opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.69%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

