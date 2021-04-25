$77.67 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will announce sales of $77.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $112.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $478.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $392.99 million to $533.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $708.70 million, with estimates ranging from $620.28 million to $780.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $75.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.07 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%.

FTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

