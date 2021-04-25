$78.99 Million in Sales Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will report sales of $78.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.71 million to $79.30 million. QAD posted sales of $74.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year sales of $329.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.14 million to $330.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $357.22 million, with estimates ranging from $353.80 million to $359.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover QAD.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QAD by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 73,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in QAD by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $73.00 on Friday. QAD has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is -36.71%.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.